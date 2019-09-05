|
Stephen Frank Willcox
May 20, 1943 - September 2, 2019
Raleigh
On 2 September, 2019, Stephen Frank Willcox (Steve), loving husband and father of 2 children, passed away after a long battle with cancer at the age of 76.
Steve was born in Boston, MA on May 20, 1943, the son of Frank W. Willcox and Ruth Helen Knollin. He joined the USAF in the summer of 1962, and served in active duty until 1966.
While attending college he met and married the love of his life, Linda Marie Williams. They raised two children, Heather and Shane.
He dedicated 28 years of his life to service with the American Lung Association (ALA). Steve's most treasured professional accomplishment during this period was his involvement in the passage of the Florida Clean Air Act in 1985. He retired from the ALA in 2002.
During his retirement he most enjoyed genealogical research and travel. He also enjoyed contributing 100's of remembrance profiles for fallen airmen on the USAF Together We Served website. Additionally, he taught himself to read music and play the guitar. Time spent with family was precious to him.
Steve was preceded in death by his father, Frank, and his mother, Ruth. He is survived by his wife, Linda; his daughter, Heather (Matthew); son, Shane (Alyson); sister, Patricia (Pat), grandson, Collin, 7 sisters-in-law and numerous nieces and nephews.
He wanted to acknowledge the care he received from Dr. Jeremiah Boles, Marissa and the rest of his UNC-Rex Cancer Center 'family' over the years. His family thanks them profusely for these years as their attentive care allowed him to be with us longer.
In lieu of flowers a memorial contribution to the Salvation Army is appreciated. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
Published in The News & Observer on Sept. 5, 2019