Memorial service
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
3:00 PM
First Presbyterian Church
Henderson, NC
Sterling Moore Jones

Cary

Sterling Moore Jones died peacefully on Thursday, March 21, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Robert Poe (Bobby) Jones. Sterling is survived by her daughter Nancy Jones Winslow and husband Tom of Oak City NC, daughter Moli Jones of Durham NC, two grandchildren: Mary Sterling Winslow Grimes and husband John of Battleboro NC, Thomas Whichard Winslow of Raleigh NC and two great-­grandchildren: John Carrington Grimes and Everett Reade Grimes and her special friend, Willard Harris.

A memorial service will be held at the First Presbyterian Church in Henderson on Sunday, March 24, 2019, at 3 PM following a private burial. The family will receive and welcome friends in the church fellowship hall following the service.

Arrangements are by J.M. White Funeral Home.
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 23, 2019
