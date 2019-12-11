|
|
Steve Bryan
November 28, 1942 - November 30, 2019
Garner
Frank S. "Steve" Bryan, 77, former President of Bryan-Lee Funeral Home in Garner and owner and President of Bryan Funeral Service in Swan Quarter, Columbia and Plymouth, NC died unexpectedly on Saturday, November 30, 2019.
A native of Wake County, he was the son of the late Jessamine Holder and Frank S. Bryan, Sr.. Steve was a 1960 graduate of Garner High School and a graduate of Echols College of Mortuary Science in Philadelphia.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Bryan Lee Funeral Chapel, Garner. The family will receive friends following the service. Steve was buried Friday, December 6, 2019 in his adopted home of Hyde County, NC.
Surviving are two sisters, Carol B. Snead and husband, Jerry, Mary B. Berry and husband, Robert of Garner; two sons, Edward A. Torres and wife, Suzanne of Swan Quarter, and Mario Torres of San Jose, Costa Rica, two grandchildren, Bianca N. Torres and Keegan N. Torres; two nieces, Susan S. Carroll and husband, Ted, Heather L. Ribar and husband, Joe; two great-nieces, Rebecca Carroll and Camille Carroll; one great-nephew, Alex Ribar, all of Garner, and one aunt, Mary Lee Rule of Raleigh.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.bryan-leefuneralhome.com
Published in The News & Observer on Dec. 11, 2019