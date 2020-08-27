Steve Anthony Mardosa



January 5, 1952 - August 24, 2020



Portland, Maine



Steve Anthony Mardosa, 68 of Lewiston passed away August 24, 2020. Born January 5, 1952 to the late Anthony and Irene (Michaud) Mardosa. Steve had a zest for life and had an unforgettable personality. A 1970 graduate of Lewiston High School, he ultimately made his home in Raleigh, NC. A shrewd business man, Steve established and managed Carolina Collision until his retirement. Fishing, skiing, exotic cars and gardening were his passions. Year-round fishing opportunities were not to be missed and the fish in the rivers, streams, oceans, and lakes are breathing a sigh of relief that the waters are safer now. With a natural gift of gab, Steve was a consummate story teller and weaver of tales. His larger-than-life personality made him impossible to forget. He was independent, loyal, quirky, funny and generous to a fault. Life was an adventure and something to be shared.



Even though he resided in Raleigh, NC, Steve maintained close relationships with long-time friends and LHS classmates and cherished time spent in Maine with family and friends.



One of Steve's greatest joys was his family. He was a devoted husband, father, brother, uncle, and grandfather. Steve is survived by his sisters, Joyce Furrow of Nottingham, MD, Nancy Ouellette and husband Leo of Auburn, ME, devoted and patient wife Peggy of Raleigh, NC, son Peter and wife Whitney and grandson Ash Mardosa of Mt. Airy, MD, as well as numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Memories of his full life will be a source of comfort and, at times amusement, for many years to come. He will be missed.



A celebration of life will be held on Saturday 8/29/20 at 102 Bennett Ave, Auburn, Maine from 1-3 PM. Face coverings are requested.



