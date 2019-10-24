|
|
Steven Lynn Clements
December 13, 1937 - October 20, 2019
Cary
Steven Lynn Clements, 81, a resident of Glenaire Retirement Community, passed away on Sunday, October 20, after years of coping with Parkinson's disease.
Steve was born in Raleigh, the son of Dr. Ralph and Merial Clements. He was a 1957 graduate of Broughton High School where he explored his talent in piano and percussion music. The East Carolina University School of Music provided the opportunity to develop his skills in percussion and conducting with various musical groups.
Steve met his wife Kitty on the steps of First Presbyterian Church in Raleigh in 1958, and they were married in 1961. After teaching in Tarboro and Kinston, and having two sons, the family returned to Raleigh in 1971.
Steve also served in the 440th Army Band with the NC Army National Guard. Playing tympani at White Memorial Presbyterian Church provided another opportunity for service and worship.
Steve was challenged and privileged to teach music in the Wake County schools. He strongly believed that students in musical groups learn responsibility, cooperation, and playing skills, and he was proud of the growth and success of all of his students. Steve's joy in music continued through his life as he performed with various local dance bands and community groups such as the Triangle Brass Band.
Steve is survived by his wife Kitty, sons Mark and Ralph, and three grandchildren.
A Memorial Service will be held in the Glenaire auditorium on Saturday, October 26 at two o'clock in the afternoon.
Published in The News & Observer on Oct. 24, 2019