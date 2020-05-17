Steve was one of my best friends during our teenage years growing up in Charlotte, attending all of our BBYO Jewish Youth group meetings, state and regional conventions, and getting into trouble as teenage boys often did. But his parents Arnold and Honey were the best, and were always there to guide us and "straighten" us out. It was such a pleasure seeing him, acknowledging his fight with cancer, and catching up on old times at our long overdue BBYO Reunion held in Charlotte just a year and half ago. Steve will certainly be missed.

David Rousso

Friend