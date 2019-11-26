|
|
Steven Southall Grant
APEX
Steven Southall Grant passed peacefully on Saturday November 23, 2019 at the age of 72. Steve was born in Pinehurst, attended the University of North Carolina, and lived much of his life in Apex. He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Yong, his two daughters, Ann and Stephanie, his grandson Nigel, and several nieces, nephews, cousins. He was a steadfast friend, constant teacher, and incorrigible jokester. His endless wisdom and generosity will be sorrowfully missed and fondly remembered. Friends and family with gather on Sunday, December 1, 2019 to celebrate Steve's life. Email [email protected] for details, or to share your own memories of Steve with his family. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Charcot Marie Tooths Disease Association in Steve's honor. You can donate at https://cutt.ly/DonateCMT.
Published in The News & Observer from Nov. 26 to Nov. 30, 2019