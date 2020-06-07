April, Linda and Bobby we are so sorry to hear this. I can not imagine the pain you are in. I am having surgery on Monday so will be trying to avoid gatherings until after. Please know that Deb and I are praying for your family. With Love, Rick and Debbie Sullivan
Steven H. Blalock
January 4, 1969 - June 3, 2020
Willow Spring
Steven Harlowe Blalock, 51, of Willow Spring passed away Wednesday at his home. He was born in Wake County, the son of Dewey and Brenda Blalock.
Steven was a 1987 graduate of Harnett Central High School. He was a 1991 graduate of Appalachian State University. Steven worked for many years in the banking industry. Most recently he has been employed at UNC Medical Center.
Steven is survived by his parents; wife of 25 years, April Blalock; daughter, Catherine; sons, Caleb and Ryan; brother, Mark Blalock and wife, Carol; niece, Emily; nephews, Will and Taylor.
Visitation will be at Angier Baptist Church on Sunday, June 7, 2020 at 2:00 PM followed by a funeral service at 3:00 PM. Burial will follow at Kennebec Baptist Church Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association at 5171 Glenwood Ave, #101, Raleigh, NC 27612.
Online condolences to the family may be made at bryan-leefuneralhome.com.
Published in The News and Observer on Jun. 7, 2020.