Steven H. BlalockJanuary 4, 1969 - June 3, 2020Willow SpringSteven Harlowe Blalock, 51, of Willow Spring passed away Wednesday at his home. He was born in Wake County, the son of Dewey and Brenda Blalock.Steven was a 1987 graduate of Harnett Central High School. He was a 1991 graduate of Appalachian State University. Steven worked for many years in the banking industry. Most recently he has been employed at UNC Medical Center.Steven is survived by his parents; wife of 25 years, April Blalock; daughter, Catherine; sons, Caleb and Ryan; brother, Mark Blalock and wife, Carol; niece, Emily; nephews, Will and Taylor.Visitation will be at Angier Baptist Church on Sunday, June 7, 2020 at 2:00 PM followed by a funeral service at 3:00 PM. Burial will follow at Kennebec Baptist Church Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association at 5171 Glenwood Ave, #101, Raleigh, NC 27612.Online condolences to the family may be made at bryan-leefuneralhome.com