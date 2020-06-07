Steven H. Blalock
1969 - 2020
Steven H. Blalock

January 4, 1969 - June 3, 2020

Willow Spring

Steven Harlowe Blalock, 51, of Willow Spring passed away Wednesday at his home. He was born in Wake County, the son of Dewey and Brenda Blalock.

Steven was a 1987 graduate of Harnett Central High School. He was a 1991 graduate of Appalachian State University. Steven worked for many years in the banking industry. Most recently he has been employed at UNC Medical Center.

Steven is survived by his parents; wife of 25 years, April Blalock; daughter, Catherine; sons, Caleb and Ryan; brother, Mark Blalock and wife, Carol; niece, Emily; nephews, Will and Taylor.

Visitation will be at Angier Baptist Church on Sunday, June 7, 2020 at 2:00 PM followed by a funeral service at 3:00 PM. Burial will follow at Kennebec Baptist Church Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association at 5171 Glenwood Ave, #101, Raleigh, NC 27612.

Online condolences to the family may be made at bryan-leefuneralhome.com.

Published in The News and Observer on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
7
Visitation
02:00 PM
Angier Baptist Church
JUN
7
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Angier Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Bryan-Lee Funeral Home
300 E McIver St
Angier, NC 27501
(919) 639-8225
June 6, 2020
April, Linda and Bobby we are so sorry to hear this. I can not imagine the pain you are in. I am having surgery on Monday so will be trying to avoid gatherings until after. Please know that Deb and I are praying for your family. With Love, Rick and Debbie Sullivan
Rickey Sullivan
Friend
June 6, 2020
Eternal Friendship Remembrance Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
April Vasser
June 6, 2020
Whispering Love Arrangement - BASKET INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Mary jo Gurule
June 6, 2020
I served with Steven on the Board of the Fuquay-Varina Chamber and admired his sense of humor and calm demeanor. Prayers for your family. ❤
Christie Cook
Friend
June 6, 2020
Steven was always a happy and fun person in school from primary school all the way to high school. I will keep you all in prayer and I am sorry for your loss .
Angela Purdie White
Classmate
