Steven Haywood Matthews
October 15, 1959- August 13, 2019
Carolina Beach NC
Steven Haywood Matthews, 59, of Carolina Beach North Carolina, passed away on August 13th, 2019 in his home at Carolina Beach.
The visitation will be Saturday August 17, 2019 from 6pm to 9pm at McLaurin Funeral Home in Clayton.
Funeral services for the public will be held August 18th 2pm at First Presbyterian Church Raleigh. Dr. Ed McLeod will be officiating the service. A private burial will follow.
Steve was born in Mobile Alabama to Dorothy and Frances Matthews on October 15th, 1959. He graduated from Eastern Wayne High School in Goldsboro NC. Steve married Dale Stewart Matthews on November 9th, 1991 in Raleigh NC. He attended UNCW as well as NCSU. In 1994 Steve and Dale opened Matthews Motors in Clayton with 3 cars and a boat. They later expanded to locations in Goldsboro and Wilmington. Steve became know to the community as "The Walkin' Man's Friend" and was awarded many personal, community, and professional awards in his 25 years in the car industry. Most recently he was inducted as president of the CIADA.
Steve is preceded in death by his brother Phil, sister Debbie, and parents Dorothy and Frances.
Steve is survived by his wife Dale, son Steven Tyler, daughter Morgan Brook, and several nephews and Nieces.
Pallbearers will be Key Wendell, Dan Hail, Woody Johnson, Harlon Neal Linwood Johnson and Lewton Britt.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Clayton Area Ministries.
The family would like to thank everyone for their prayers, phone calls and text messages.
Online condolences may be made to the Matthews family at www.McLaurinatPinecrest.com. Arrangements are with McLaurin Funeral Home.
Published in The News & Observer from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2019