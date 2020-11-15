1/1
Steven P. Holland
1946 - 2020
Steven Paul Holland

"Steve"

Archer Lodge

Steve Holland died at home on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at the age of 74. Steve was born on April 15, 1946 in Gilkey, NC to Ruby Arrowood Holland and the late Jesse Paul Holland. Steve graduated from Wheat Swamp High School in Lenoir County and graduated with a four year degree from East Carolina University. He received a Master's Degree in divinity from Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary in Wake Forest. In his ministry career he served at Mt. Shiloh Baptist Church in Faber, VA and Baptist Tabernacle Church in Wendell. He worked in construction, as a teacher, coach, juvenile court counselor, pastor, and delivery dispatcher. This varied career gave him insight and empathy into the diverse lives of everyone he met.

Steve enjoyed wood carving, blues music, playing guitar, whatever sports were playing on the radio while he was carving, and reading pretty much everything.... including a lot of science fiction. His legacy includes teasing his 4 younger sisters, kindness to those who struggled, not always knowing when to not push the envelope, and questioning everything. Steve was kind and stubborn, funny, irritating and loving, and will be greatly missed.

Steve met Lynda Benton when he coached the Baptist Student Union college basketball team and became enamored of the young woman with the excellent jump shot. They were married on June 7, 1969 and had 2 children. Steve is survived by his mother, Ruby Holland; his wife, Lynda Holland; his children, Susie Holland (Dale) and Andy Holland (Karen); his grandchildren Emma and Mattie; and his four sisters, Elaine Pittman (Bernie), Paula Zink (Bob), Terri Kass (Allen), and Kim Ogren; as well as many adoring nieces and nephews. He is additionally survived by the awesome dog, Roxy, who followed him everywhere.

Please send donations to the Archer Lodge Fire Department and Johnston County EMS. They were a big help to Steve and Lynda over the past few years. It was important to Steve that they receive recognition and support.

In his usual pithy humor, Steve said he wanted this to be his eulogy: "First he wasn't. Then he was. Then he wasn't."

A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.

Condolences to the family may be sent to poolefuneral.com under Tributes.

Published in The News and Observer on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
L. Harold Poole Funeral Service and Crematory
944 Old Knight Road
Knightdale, NC 27545
(919) 266-3646
