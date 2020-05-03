Capt. Steven van Westendorp, USN (ret)
Raleigh
Steven van Westendorp passed away on April 30, 2020, at Duke Raleigh Hospital, having fulfilled a long life well-lived.
The son of Henry and Mildred van Westendorp, he was born in Providence, Rhode Island, in 1929. After completion of secondary education in Providence in 1947, he served in the U.S. Army in Hawaii for two years before returning to Providence to attend Brown University, where he was a member of the Navy ROTC program. Upon graduating in 1953, he was commissioned an officer in the U.S. Navy, where he served until his retirement in 1976, having attained the rank of Captain.
During his naval career, he served principally in surface ships, culminating in command of the destroyer USS Brinkley Bass from 1968 to 1970 in the Vietnamese action. His other assignments included graduation from the U.S. Naval Post-Graduate School in Monterey, California, service on several major naval staffs in the U.S. and overseas, and ashore in Vietnam as an advisor to the Vietnamese Navy (1970-1971), where he was wounded in action. In addition to the Purple Heart, he was the recipient of numerous awards and commendations, chief among them the Legion of Merit (with Combat "V") and the Bronze Star Medal (with Combat "V").
He married the love of his life, Laura Mae Kress, in 1974 in Annapolis, Maryland. Recognizing this wonderful union, the Navy sent them to London, England, where he served on the staff for Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Europe. He retired from the Navy in December 1976, and he and Laura Mae became proud parents of their son, Christiaan Henry, in 1977. They moved to Raleigh in 1978, where Steven held several positions, including eight years as a teacher at Sanderson High School. He retired from teaching in 1991 and spent ten years working with Bev's Fine Art. In those and following years, he and Laura Mae enjoyed traveling to Florida, on sea cruises, and to numerous other U.S. and international destinations, picking up items along the way to effectively turn their home into what many referred to as an art museum.
A member of Saint Michael's Episcopal Church in Raleigh, he served as a lay reader, Stewardship Chairman, member of the Vestry (including as Senior Warden), and member of the Diocesan Stewardship Commission. His other volunteer activities included service as founding President of the Wake County Chapter of the North Carolina Symphony; an official for North Carolina Swimming; President of the Wake County Chapter of the Navy League of the United States; various officer positions of the Triangle Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America; volunteer with the United Services Organization Center at Raleigh-Durham International Airport; and volunteer announcer with WCPE Radio (89.7FM).
He is predeceased by his wife, Laura Mae, and survived by his son, Christiaan, of Arlington, Virginia, his niece, Judith Wilding, of Asheboro, and many other relatives and friends.
A small private memorial service will be held at Saint Michael's Episcopal Church, followed by a larger celebration of his life at a later date to be determined. Interment with full military honors will be held at Arlington National Cemetery also at a later date.
Memorials may be made to Saint Michael's Episcopal Church, the North Carolina Symphony, WCPE Radio, or another charity of one's choice.
Condolences may be shared at CremationSocietyNC.com
Published in The News and Observer on May 3, 2020.