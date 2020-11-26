1/1
Stone Ming Lee
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Stone's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stone Ming Lee
November 1, 1936 - November 20, 2020
Cary, North Carolina - With a heavy heart we announce the passing of Stone Ming Lee, 84, on Nov 20, 2020 in his home in Cary, NC. Stone will be forever remembered by Amy, his wife of 54 years; children Jenny, George and David (Gayle); grandchildren, Marissa, Justin, Jessica and Maya.
Born in Ilan, Taiwan, Stone graduated from National Taipei University of Technology with a Mechanical Engineering degree. Stone's lifelong journey with Amy began with their marriage in 1967. Then in 1980, Stone & Amy moved their family from Taipei, Taiwan to Cary where he joined his siblings in running Cary's first Chinese - Polynesian restaurant, Aloha, located at the Cary Town Center. After 10 years successful years, the family sold the restaurant. Stone then returned to engineering, working at the Bridge Maintenance division of NC Dept. of Transportation until he retired in 2005.
An avid gardener, hiker, and swimmer, Stone enjoyed taking photographs of the outdoors and nature. His family and friends remember him as a fit, smart, stern, and hardworking man who overcame a language barrier and provided a warm and loving home for his family. His name was very appropriate, he was the rock and foundation of his family, he was their STONE.
A private memorial service will be held on Saturday Nov. 28th at Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, 300 St. Mary's St., in Raleigh. The service will be live streamed through Brown-Wynne Funeral Home & Crematory's Facebook page, beginning at 10:30am.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be sent in Stone's memory to Duke Cancer Institute at: http://dccc.convio.net/goto/Stone_M_Lee


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News & Observer on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Memorial service
Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
300 Saint Mary's Street
Raleigh, NC 27605
9198284311
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Brown-Wynne Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved