Stone Ming Lee
November 1, 1936 - November 20, 2020
Cary, North Carolina - With a heavy heart we announce the passing of Stone Ming Lee, 84, on Nov 20, 2020 in his home in Cary, NC. Stone will be forever remembered by Amy, his wife of 54 years; children Jenny, George and David (Gayle); grandchildren, Marissa, Justin, Jessica and Maya.
Born in Ilan, Taiwan, Stone graduated from National Taipei University of Technology with a Mechanical Engineering degree. Stone's lifelong journey with Amy began with their marriage in 1967. Then in 1980, Stone & Amy moved their family from Taipei, Taiwan to Cary where he joined his siblings in running Cary's first Chinese - Polynesian restaurant, Aloha, located at the Cary Town Center. After 10 years successful years, the family sold the restaurant. Stone then returned to engineering, working at the Bridge Maintenance division of NC Dept. of Transportation until he retired in 2005.
An avid gardener, hiker, and swimmer, Stone enjoyed taking photographs of the outdoors and nature. His family and friends remember him as a fit, smart, stern, and hardworking man who overcame a language barrier and provided a warm and loving home for his family. His name was very appropriate, he was the rock and foundation of his family, he was their STONE.
A private memorial service will be held on Saturday Nov. 28th at Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, 300 St. Mary's St., in Raleigh. The service will be live streamed through Brown-Wynne Funeral Home & Crematory's Facebook page, beginning at 10:30am.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be sent in Stone's memory to Duke Cancer Institute at: http://dccc.convio.net/goto/Stone_M_Lee