Stuart Gene Parks
Raleigh
Stuart Gene Parks, 71, passed away peacefully on Aug. 23, 2019 after a long struggle with Parkinson's disease and dementia. He was born on Feb. 1, 1948 in Lexington to the late Raymond Lloyd and Colean Briggs Parks. Stuart graduated from Lexington Senior High School and Catawba College. Following two years of graduate school at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, he joined IBM where he worked for 21 years. He was employed by the State of North Carolina Department of Justice until his retirement in 2011. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church, Raleigh.
Stuart was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Karen Sue Parks. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Candace Kelly Parks, his two daughters, Meredith Parks Jones (Bobby) of Boone and Allison Parks Bradley (Joe) of Raleigh, his brother Dean Parks of Lexington and his two precious grandsons, Brock and Bowen Jones.
A memorial service will be take place at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, at First Presbyterian to be followed by a visitation in the Lisa Ham Gathering Space.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks the memorials be made to the Friendship Fund at First Presbyterian, 112 S. Salisbury St., Raleigh, NC 27601.
The full obituary may be found at brownwynneraleigh.com
Published in The News & Observer on Aug. 29, 2019