Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
300 Saint Mary's Street
Raleigh, NC 27605
(919) 828-4311
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
1:00 PM
First Presbyterian
112 S. Salisbury St.
Raleigh, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Stuart Parks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stuart Gene Parks


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stuart Gene Parks Obituary
Stuart Gene Parks

Raleigh

Stuart Gene Parks, 71, passed away peacefully on Aug. 23, 2019 after a long struggle with Parkinson's disease and dementia. He was born on Feb. 1, 1948 in Lexington to the late Raymond Lloyd and Colean Briggs Parks. Stuart graduated from Lexington Senior High School and Catawba College. Following two years of graduate school at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, he joined IBM where he worked for 21 years. He was employed by the State of North Carolina Department of Justice until his retirement in 2011. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church, Raleigh.

Stuart was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Karen Sue Parks. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Candace Kelly Parks, his two daughters, Meredith Parks Jones (Bobby) of Boone and Allison Parks Bradley (Joe) of Raleigh, his brother Dean Parks of Lexington and his two precious grandsons, Brock and Bowen Jones.

A memorial service will be take place at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, at First Presbyterian to be followed by a visitation in the Lisa Ham Gathering Space.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks the memorials be made to the Friendship Fund at First Presbyterian, 112 S. Salisbury St., Raleigh, NC 27601.

The full obituary may be found at brownwynneraleigh.com
Published in The News & Observer on Aug. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stuart's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
Download Now