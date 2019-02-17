|
|
Stuart Whitfield Sutton
Charlotte
Stuart Whitfield Sutton left this world on February 7, 2019. Born on February 3, 1954 to Ann Sutton and the late Dr. Julian T. Sutton. He is survived by his children, Erin Keever and Alex Sutton, their mother, Bobbie Tillett Lane, granddaughter, Elise Keever, brothers Jay Sutton and Michael Sutton, and partner Cathy Maya-Matthews. Stuart's hometown was Scotland Neck, NC. He graduated from UNC Charlotte as a structural engineer and owned Stafford Consulting Engineers. A Celebration of Life will be held at Olde Mecklenburg Brewery on Sunday, February 24th at 3:00pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Cancer Research Institute and . Online condolences may be made at www.Kepnerfh.com.
Published in The News & Observer from Feb. 17 to Feb. 21, 2019