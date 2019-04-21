|
Sue B. Hayes
Cary
Sue B. Hayes, a resident of Genaire Retirement Community in Cary, died on March 10, 2019.
Sue was a registered nurse who enjoyed her work in New York City, San Francisco, Stuttgart, Germany and in North Carolina, mainly Raleigh.
A faithful member of First Presbyterian Church, Raleigh, Sue was a deacon, a life membership recipient from Presbyterian women, and a loyal member of the Tom Albright Sunday School Class. Her Bible Study at church, her prayer group, and Bible Study Fellowship were very meaningful in her life.
Sue is survived by loving family: Betsy Hayes of Winston-Salem, Jim Hayes of Burlington, a dear nephew, Jeff Cox and his family, special cousins and wonderful Christian friends.
A memorial service will be held at First Presbyterian Church, corner of Morgan and Salisbury Streets, Raleigh on Monday, April 29, 2019 at 2:00 PM.
Her body has been donated to the UNC School of Medicine.
Any memorial gifts may be made to Bible Study Fellowship, 19001 Huebner Road, San Antonio, TX 78258.
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 21, 2019