Sue Johnston Dorman
1928-2020
Raleigh
Sue Johnston Dorman, currently of Raleigh, NC, died Monday, October 26th at the age of 92. Sue was born July 16, 1928 in Mecklenburg County to the late Pearle and Howard Johnston. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother Nathan Gwynn Johnston.
Sue was a partner in ministry to her pastor husband, Rev. Dr. Charles T. Dorman, Sr. and served alongside him faithfully through numerous churches and positions. The longest pastorate was 17 years in Fuquay-Varina where Sue raised her family, taught adult Sunday school, sang in the choir, and worked with children's choirs. Her home was a place where her children's friends were welcomed, loved, and frequently fed.
Sue passed along her love of flowers, birds and the outdoors to her children and grandchildren. She loved playing games throughout her life (Canasta, Spades, Yahtzee, Dominos) and, even in the last months of her life was still up for a game of "5 Crowns." She also loved watching sports and was a faithful fan of golf, football and could match anyone's knowledge of all things ACC men's basketball.
Sue's family wishes to express their thanks for the excellent care Mom received from the care givers at Twins Loving Care Services. They would also like to thank Linda Gaskins and Jimmy Alston for going above and beyond to be good neighbors.
She is survived by her husband of 69 years, Charles Thomas Dorman, Sr.; her children; Charles (Chip) Thomas Dorman, Jr., Carol Sue Dorman (Linda Walters), Christie Gayle Dorman Hoover (John Hoover); her granddaughters; Laura Clary Hoover, Keri Hoover Hawkins (Greg Hawkins), Jamie Cole Hoover (Michael Peterson); and her great-granddaughter, Adeline Mae Hawkins.
Due to the pandemic, the family will be honoring Sue's life at a private graveside service. For more information, please visit www.brightfunerals.com