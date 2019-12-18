|
Sue Minton White
August 16, 1923 - December 15, 2019
Clayton
Sue Minton White, age 96, passed away on December 15, 2019. Caring for others in all aspects of her life, she balanced working as a school teacher, mother to two children, a grandmother, and Pastor's wife. She did it all with quiet strength, dignity, and grace. Sue was born on August 16, 1923 in Bertie County to the late Melver and Lou Minton. She graduated from Windsor High School, Chowan College, Campbell University, and Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Fort Worth, Texas. Sue touched many lives in her career, teaching sixth grade language arts in the Johnston County School System.
In 1942, she married the love of her life, the Reverend Harold M. White Sue actively served in many leadership roles during her husband's decades-long ministry in Virginia, Texas, and North Carolina.
A service to celebrate her life will be held at 2:00 pm, Saturday, December 21, 2019 in the chapel of McLaurin Funeral Home with her two sons, Harold M. White, Jr. and Mark T. White officiating. A committal service will follow at Pincrest Memorial Park, Clayton. The family will receive relatives and friends from 1:00 to 2:00 pm on Saturday prior to the service at the funeral home.
She is survived by her sons, Harold M. White, Jr. and his wife Andrea of Penscola, Florida, Mark T. White and his wife Dianne, of Garner, NC; grandchildren: Camie Lauria-White, and Marcela Lauria-White and her husband Colin Johnson; one great-grandchild, Bodhi Johnson; and several beloved nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Harold M. White; sister, Anne M. Barnes and brother, Melver Minton, Jr.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church, PO Box 35, Clayton, NC 27528. Online condolences may be made to the White family at www.mclaurinatpinecrest.com. Arrangements are with McLaurin Funeral Home, Clayton.
Published in The News & Observer on Dec. 18, 2019