Home

POWERED BY

Services
McLaurin Funeral Home
12830 US 70 BUSINESS HWY W
Clayton, NC 27520
(919) 553-7143
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
McLaurin Funeral Home
12830 US 70 BUSINESS HWY W
Clayton, NC 27520
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
McLaurin Funeral Home
12830 US 70 BUSINESS HWY W
Clayton, NC 27520
View Map
Committal
Following Services
Pincrest Memorial Park
Clayton, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sue White
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sue M. White


1923 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sue M. White Obituary
Sue Minton White

August 16, 1923 - December 15, 2019

Clayton

Sue Minton White, age 96, passed away on December 15, 2019. Caring for others in all aspects of her life, she balanced working as a school teacher, mother to two children, a grandmother, and Pastor's wife. She did it all with quiet strength, dignity, and grace. Sue was born on August 16, 1923 in Bertie County to the late Melver and Lou Minton. She graduated from Windsor High School, Chowan College, Campbell University, and Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Fort Worth, Texas. Sue touched many lives in her career, teaching sixth grade language arts in the Johnston County School System.

In 1942, she married the love of her life, the Reverend Harold M. White Sue actively served in many leadership roles during her husband's decades-long ministry in Virginia, Texas, and North Carolina.

A service to celebrate her life will be held at 2:00 pm, Saturday, December 21, 2019 in the chapel of McLaurin Funeral Home with her two sons, Harold M. White, Jr. and Mark T. White officiating. A committal service will follow at Pincrest Memorial Park, Clayton. The family will receive relatives and friends from 1:00 to 2:00 pm on Saturday prior to the service at the funeral home.

She is survived by her sons, Harold M. White, Jr. and his wife Andrea of Penscola, Florida, Mark T. White and his wife Dianne, of Garner, NC; grandchildren: Camie Lauria-White, and Marcela Lauria-White and her husband Colin Johnson; one great-grandchild, Bodhi Johnson; and several beloved nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Harold M. White; sister, Anne M. Barnes and brother, Melver Minton, Jr.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church, PO Box 35, Clayton, NC 27528. Online condolences may be made to the White family at www.mclaurinatpinecrest.com. Arrangements are with McLaurin Funeral Home, Clayton.
Published in The News & Observer on Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sue's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McLaurin Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -