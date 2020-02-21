|
|
Sue Moore Gardner
Fuquay-Varina
Sue Moore Gardner, age 90, a long-time resident of the Fuquay-Varina area, died peacefully on Tuesday the 18th of February at Wake Med Hospital of Cary. A memorial service will be at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, 10005 Lake Wheeler Rd, Fuquay-Varina. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Sue was preceded in death by her late husband, L.B. Gardner, Jr., her son Charles W. Gardner, her brothers DeWitt Moore, Rufus Moore, E. Thomas Moore and her sister, Sally M. Stutts.
She is survived by her husband, Eugene L. Kelly and daughter-in-law, Marilyn B. Gardner both of Fuquay-Varina; her grandchildren, Meredith G. Perry of Boone, NC, Laurie G. Gould (Dan) of Fuquay-Varina, NC, Katrin Y. Haege and Marion J. Peters (Stephen) both of Columbus, OH, four step-children, eight step-grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and several dear nieces.
Born December 15, 1929, she grew up on her family's tobacco farm in Fuquay-Varina. Sue was an excellent student who attended Lafayette High School, graduated a year early, then attended Hardbarger Business College. She began her career at Carolina Trailways, and was employed by the State of NC in information technology for over 30 years. After retirement, she worked for several years as Interim Director of the Fuquay-Varina Chamber of Commerce, and served Wednesday night suppers at her church.
A long-time member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, Sue leaves a legacy including a well-worn Bible filled with notes and an abundance of handmade crafts, among them hand-sewn clothes, cross-stitched items, and quilts. Her home is filled with family photos and beside her recliner, an often-used book of loved ones' contact information. She was an amazing country cook and cake baker. In recent years, she spent many mornings with her mall-walking friends and other times with her husband watching sports on TV and keeping up with family and friends on FaceBook. Above all, she adored spending time with her family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, 10005 Lake Wheeler Road, Fuquay-Varina, NC 27526 or Military Missions in Action, 411 N Judd Parkway NE, Fuquay-Varina, NC 27526.
Arrangements by Thomas Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at thomasfuneral.com
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 21, 2020