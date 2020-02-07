|
|
Sue Overby
Wendell
Sue Overby age 78 of Wendell North Carolina passed into the arms of her Lord Wednesday January 30th 2020 at Transitions Hospice Care after a brief illness.
Sue was born in Raleigh to parents Marvin L. and Edna W. Edwards.
Sue retired from IBM after which she enjoyed entertaining and cooking for her friends neighbors and family. Sue loved entertaining, gardening, tending her koi fish pond and feeding the wild birds as she was most happy outdoors.
Sue is preceded in death by husband Willard P. (Red) Overby, parents Marvin and Edna Edwards, and siblings Betty Mason, and Ralph Edwards.
Sue leaves behind sons Douglas Perry (Christy) and Keith Perry, step-children Jan Edwards (Don) and Anthony Overby, grandchildren Christopher Perry, Mackenzie Perry, Joseph Perry (Michelle), Kevin Perry (Tiffany), Noel Perry, Justyn Perry, Victoria Wall, Somer Overby, Donnie Edwards and Lilly Edwards along with nine great-grandchildren. Leaving behind also are siblings Pearl Stephens, June Talton, Linda Jenkins, Phil Edwards, Donna Rhodes, and Randy Edwards as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and special friends by whom she will be missed.
A memorial service will be held on February 11th 2020 at City of Oaks Funeral Home, 4900 Green Road Raleigh NC from 12 until 2 pm. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Transitions Hospice Care of Raleigh North Carolina
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 7, 2020