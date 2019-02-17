Services Celebration of Life 3:00 PM - 4:30 PM Devil's Ridge Golf Course Clubhouse Resources More Obituaries for Susan Andre Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Susan (Pfleeger) Andre

Holly Springs



Susan Pfleeger Andre, 74, of Holly Springs NC passed away unexpectedly from a short illness on February 14, 2019.



She was born in Jamestown, NY on December 31, 1944, the daughter of Janet and George Pfleeger. She was a 1963 graduate of Jamestown High School in Jamestown, NY where she was a top ten student in a class of over 400 students. She played the flute in the high school band and was part of the All State band. She graduated from the University of Rochester in 1967 with a B.A. She later earned Masters' Degrees from SUNY at Fredonia and St. Bonaventure University. She was a teacher/guidance counselor for 35 years at Pine Valley Central School and Southwestern Central School in Chautauqua County, NY. After retiring from education, she earned a Juris Doctor Degree from SUNY at Buffalo. Susan passed the Bar Exams and was admitted to the Bar in both New York State and North Carolina.



Susan was a loving mother and wife who cared deeply for her family. Susan was a person of great integrity, she was truthful, always tried to do the right things and treated others with dignity and respect. Susan was driven, she enjoyed running, cooking, reading, playing cards and was passionate about gardening and golf. She was active in her community. She acted as a Guardian Ad Litem for two years, voluntarily advocating for children in the Wake County Court system. She tirelessly volunteered many hours to help promote the Pretty in Pink Golf tournament held at the Devils Ridge Golf Club each year. She loved her house and gardens in NC where she retired with her husband Alain. Together they were world travelers: traveling throughout Europe, Russia, Africa, China, South America, South East Asia, New Zealand and Australia. She also enjoyed music and attending the symphony, even though she may have fallen asleep a time or two. Susan played piano all her life and after retiring she learned to play the guitar!



Her many friends admired her loyalty, compassion, perseverance, and energy. She lived every day to the fullest.



Susan is survived by her husband Alain, brother Thomas Pfleeger (Marcia), sister-in-law Gail Pfleeger, daughter Brooke Imus (Mark Lindstrom), son Brent Harkness (Autumn), stepdaughter Erika Myers (John), and stepson Paul Andre (Leah), and numerous grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Susan was predeceased by her parents Janet and George Pfleeger and her brother James Pfleeger.



In lieu of flowers please send donations to The Pretty in Pink Foundation (Breast Cancer Awareness) prettyinpinkfoundation.org



There will be a Celebration of Life Ceremony on Tuesday, February 19, from 3:00-4:30, at the Devil's Ridge Golf Course Clubhouse. Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 17, 2019