Susan Barnhart Moore Steane



Nashville, TN



Susan died at 1 AM Friday, July 31 after a two year battle with cancer.



Born to Mr and Mrs Earl W Moore in Eden, North Carolina, Susan lived her early years in Raleigh, North Carolina, graduating from Broughton High School and then from the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill. Her laboratory training as a medical technologist led eventually to her becoming an expert in blood group serology, first with the American Red Cross National Laboratory in Washington, DC, and then at Southwestern Medical School and Parkland Hospital in Dallas, Texas, where she was Director of the School for Specialists in Blood Bank Technology.



Susan was an active member of the American Association of Blood Banks, participating in many of their teaching programs. She was a recipient of their Ivor Dunsford and John Elliott Memorial Awards. She was also the recipient of the L Jean Stubbins Memorial Award from the Tennessee Association of Blood Banks.



Becoming interested in the emergence of information technology in medicine, Susan became the Director of the Pathology Department computer operations at Parkland Hospital in Dallas and subsequently the same position at Vanderbilt University Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee. Later she would enter the corporate IT world, becoming an expert in the integration of testing instruments into laboratory computer operations. She continued her involvement with the American Association of Blood Banks, becoming chairman of their Information Systems Committee. Susan retired from General Electric, her last employer, in 2004.



Susan was active in the Nashville PEO Chapter and a member of Second Presbyterian church in Nashville, Tennessee.



She is survived by her husband Edwin, her stepson Christopher (Marta) of Front Royal, Virginia, and her stepdaughters Joanne (Bob) of Meadow Lakes, Texas, and Susan (David) of Abilene, Texas. Susan was particularly fond of her grandson Kyle (Taylor) of New Orleans, Louisiana, and her granddaughter Ellen (Chris) of Fort Worth, Texas. Also by her cousins Pam (Jim) of Camden, South Carolina, and their children Tim, Tracy and Gavin; John (Karyl) of Burlington, North Carolina, and their children John Walter and Marie; Vicky (John) of Boston, Massachusetts, and Carol (Larry) of Des Moines, Iowa. She had many, many friends. Susan will be greatly missed by all.



There will be no funeral service. A memorial service at Second Presbyterian church will be held at some future date. No flowers please: any donations in her name should go to Second Presbyterian or Habitat for Humanity.



