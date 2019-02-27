Susan B. Bell



January 23, 1948 - February 25, 2019



Clayton



Susan B. Bell, 71, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on February 25, 2019. She was a native of Cary, NC, and lived there most of her life. She married John C. Bell on May 24, 1969. She was a devoted wife and mother of two sons. In addition to raising her family, she was a devoted caregiver, for many years, to her great aunt, Miss Esther Ivey, who was very special to her. She was such a servant... always putting others before herself! Later in life, she relished the role of "Grandma". She loved and enjoyed spending time with her four grandchildren. Even while living with the effects of Pulmonary Fibrosis, she was more concerned about others than herself.



Susan is survived by her husband of almost 50 years, John C. Bell; sons, Tim Bell and wife, Angela of Fuquay, and Philip Bell and wife, Deena of Wilmington; grandchildren Aaron, Zachary, Griffin, and Sadie; brother Johnny Baker and wife, Marsha.



The family would like to thank all of her friends, church members, and neighbors for their many calls, cards, visits, and love shown over her long illness. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Duke Health Pulmonary Research Fund at https://www.gifts.duke.edu/dukehealth/?designation=3916468 Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 27, 2019