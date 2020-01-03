|
|
Susan Parker Brugnoli
December 22, 1950-December 30, 2019
Raleigh
Susan Gaynelle Parker Brugnoli, 69, of Raleigh passed away on Monday, Dec. 30th at Duke Raleigh Hospital due to complications of a respiratory disease. A Raleigh native, Susan attended Needham B. Broughton High School and Saint Mary's College. In life, Susan enjoyed selling Real Estate in the Raleigh area before moving to Pine Knoll Shores, North Carolina. Following the death of her father, Ira Lee Parker, Jr, Susan moved back to Raleigh to become a companion to her mother, Cornelia Woodlief Parker, a current resident at Brighton Gardens of Raleigh. Together, they enjoyed watching movies, eating meals, and reminiscing about their love for the beach. Susan is survived by her daughter Courtney Lee Mauldin Black and husband Mark; grandchildren, Payson Lee Black and Henry Parker Black; mother Cornelia Woodlief Parker; brother, Ira Lee Parker III and nieces and nephew Kelly Grey Parker of Southern Pines, Carly Parker Erb of Winston-Salem, and Dallas Parrish Parker of Boone, NC. Family and friends will have a graveside gathering at a later date.
Published in The News & Observer on Jan. 3, 2020