|
|
Susan Caroline Fowler
January 27, 1939 - December 10 , 2019
Princeton
Princeton - Susan C. Fowler, age 80, died peacefully at home on December 10, 2019. She was born in Kinston (Lenoir County) on January 27, 1939 to the late Oscar and Jennie Fisher. Mrs. Fowler was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Fowler and brother, Floyd Philyaw.
Mrs. Fowler worked as a Long-Distance Telephone Operator for AT&T and retired after 26 years of dedicated service. Subsequently, she worked as a custodian for the Johnston County School System where she was once named "Employee of the Month." She truly loved interacting with the school children and often provided them with treats, snacks, hugs, and smiles.
Mrs. Fowler loved baking. She was a certified Wilton cake decorator and made many beautiful wedding cakes. Family and friends enjoyed her famous peanut butter balls, especially during the Christmas holidays. She was also a skilled seamstress. Mrs. Fowler was a kind and loving Christian woman who loved her family very much. She also loved and treasured her dog "Charlie" who, prior to his passing, was a faithful companion for 18 years.
Mrs. Fowler is survived by daughters Peggy Degler (Ed) of Wake Forest, Connie Fowler of Princeton, Teresa Pergerson (Kenny) of Wake Forest, and Susan Jones (Everette) of Knightdale; 12 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; sister Joyce Holloman (Ronald) of Princeton; brother Durwood Fisher of Magnolia; and a host of very special nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, December 13, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Parrish Funeral Home in Selma. Interment will follow at Evergreen Memorial Park. The family will receive visitors prior to the service at 1:00 pm.
Flowers are acceptable or contributions may be made to Transitions Hospice Care.
Published in The News & Observer on Dec. 12, 2019