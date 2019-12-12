Home

POWERED BY

Services
PARRISH FUNERAL HOME
1351 S. POLLOCK STREET
Selma, NC 27576-3403
(919) 965-3031
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
PARRISH FUNERAL HOME
1351 S. POLLOCK STREET
Selma, NC 27576-3403
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
PARRISH FUNERAL HOME
1351 S. POLLOCK STREET
Selma, NC 27576-3403
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Susan Fowler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan Fowler


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Susan Fowler Obituary
Susan Caroline Fowler

January 27, 1939 - December 10 , 2019

Princeton

Princeton - Susan C. Fowler, age 80, died peacefully at home on December 10, 2019. She was born in Kinston (Lenoir County) on January 27, 1939 to the late Oscar and Jennie Fisher. Mrs. Fowler was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Fowler and brother, Floyd Philyaw.

Mrs. Fowler worked as a Long-Distance Telephone Operator for AT&T and retired after 26 years of dedicated service. Subsequently, she worked as a custodian for the Johnston County School System where she was once named "Employee of the Month." She truly loved interacting with the school children and often provided them with treats, snacks, hugs, and smiles.

Mrs. Fowler loved baking. She was a certified Wilton cake decorator and made many beautiful wedding cakes. Family and friends enjoyed her famous peanut butter balls, especially during the Christmas holidays. She was also a skilled seamstress. Mrs. Fowler was a kind and loving Christian woman who loved her family very much. She also loved and treasured her dog "Charlie" who, prior to his passing, was a faithful companion for 18 years.

Mrs. Fowler is survived by daughters Peggy Degler (Ed) of Wake Forest, Connie Fowler of Princeton, Teresa Pergerson (Kenny) of Wake Forest, and Susan Jones (Everette) of Knightdale; 12 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; sister Joyce Holloman (Ronald) of Princeton; brother Durwood Fisher of Magnolia; and a host of very special nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, December 13, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Parrish Funeral Home in Selma. Interment will follow at Evergreen Memorial Park. The family will receive visitors prior to the service at 1:00 pm.

Flowers are acceptable or contributions may be made to Transitions Hospice Care.
Published in The News & Observer on Dec. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Susan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of PARRISH FUNERAL HOME
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -