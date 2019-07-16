Susan Huffman Gordon



June 2, 1952 - July 12, 2019



Hillsborough



Susan was loved and respected by all who knew her. Born June 2, 1952, in Jacksonville, NC, Susan earned a Bachelor's in Nursing from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and became an ICU nurse at UNC Hospital. Furthering her career with a Master's degree in Nursing education, she became a critical care nurse educator. After fourteen years at UNC Hospitals, she transitioned into pharmaceutical research. Following an extensive career in the pharmaceutical industry she retired as President and CEO of a drug safety company.



Susan had a lifelong passion for reading, an appreciation of gardening and a love for the ocean. She went to great lengths to make every occasion special with careful attention paid to holiday and family events.



Susan is survived by her husband of 41 years Mark Gordon, her mother Madge Huffman, her sister Kaye Harris (and husband Randy), her brother Doug Huffman (and wife Pam), her two sons Christopher and Scot as well as her two grandchildren Lauren and Ethan.



A celebration for her life will be held at St. Matthew's Episcopal Church, 210 St. Mary's Road, Hillsborough, NC 27278 at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 18, 2019. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Matthew's Church.



The Gordon family is under the care of Walker's Funeral Home of Hillsborough. www.walkersfuneralservice.com Published in The News & Observer on July 16, 2019