Susan Nweeia Hansen
October 13, 1931 - February 11, 2020
Apex
Susan Nweeia Hansen passed away peacefully at her home in Apex, NC, on February 11, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was 88. The youngest of five children born to Isaac and Sophie Alkas Nweeia in Yonkers, NY, Sue grew up during hard times, but she always said, "We didn't know they were hard times because they were hard times for everyone."
Sue held several professional positions throughout her life, but especially enjoyed her early career in print design and layout in New York City. After her marriage in 1960, Sue became a homemaker and raised four children in Monroe, CT. She was active in the Monroe Congregational Church, where she was a Deacon and a long-time editor of the "Steeple" newsletter. Sue relocated to Apex, NC, in 1993. She is survived by her children, Irene Hansen, Linda Hansen Melfi, Paul Norman Hansen, and Janette Hansen Poth, and their spouses; eight grandchildren; her sister, M. Lillian Nweeia Sargis; and many nieces and nephews. Susan was predeceased by her brothers Alexander Nweeia and Robert "Ubbie" Nweeia, and her sister Lucille Nweeia Elias
Sue was a loving person with an open heart and home. Outgoing and generous, Sue made friends everywhere she went and was loved by all who knew her throughout her long life. She was fun and funny and greeted each new day with a prayer of gratitude. She leaves us with an ache in our hearts and with gratitude for the joy she brought to our lives.
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 19, 2020