Susan Suk-yue Lee
Raleigh
Susan Lee, 82, of Raleigh, NC, died peacefully on Friday, January 31, 2020. Born December 18, 1937 in Guangdong, China, she was the daughter of the late Jim Chou Leong and Kon Hong Louie.
Susan worked in the medical technology and cytotechnology fields for over 20 years in Hickory, NC. She graduated in 1962 from Whitworth College in Spokane, Washington and in 1984 from the cytotechnology program at UNC-Chapel Hill.
Susan was a loving mother, wife, and grandmother. She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Albert Lee. Surviving are her three daughters and sons-in-law: Lorraine Lee and Gene Poteat of Wilmington NC; Tina Lee and Minh Do of Raleigh; Stephanie and Bill DeArmey of Durham; and 6 grandchildren: Tara Poteat, John Poteat, Justin Do, Christine Do, Kaycee DeArmey, and Max DeArmey.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, February 15 at 11:00 at Good Hope Baptist Church, 6628 Good Hope Church Rd, Cary, NC 27519 with a reception following the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or Good Hope Baptist Church.
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 3, 2020