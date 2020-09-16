Susan "Suzi" Pattison McDuffee
December 3, 1944 - September 12, 2020
Cary
Suzi McDuffee was called home to heaven to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday morning September 12, 2020. She passed peacefully at home with her devoted, loving family surrounding her.
Suzi was born in New York City, NY, December 3, 1944, while her father was serving as an officer in the U.S. Navy during World War II. She was the first of three children of Henry and Edith Pattison. Suzi grew up in the St. Louis, Missouri and Cleveland, Ohio areas, graduating from Orange High School in suburban Cleveland in 1962 and from Wittenberg University in Springfield, Ohio in 1966 with a B.S. Degree in Education. She met her future husband Curt during a Thanksgiving vacation at home in Pepper Pike, Ohio in November 1964. Curt fell head over heels in love with her at first sight, pursued her and proposed marriage in December, 1965. They were married in December 1966. She taught 2nd and 3rd grade elementary school classes for three years prior to her sons being born and then committed fulltime to raising her family. She was wholly devoted to her young family as they served five years in the US Air Force and were transferred with USAF assignments in Texas, Colorado and South Vietnam and followed with civilian employer assignments in Illinois, Ohio, North Carolina and Connecticut. After ten transfers and relocations in their first 10 years of marriage Suzi and Curt were offered an opportunity to settle in a more permanent location and as part of a growing community. Suzi was excited and happy when they were led to the Raleigh area in 1977 where they settled and developed so many lifelong and eternal friendships.
Suzi grew up attending churches in Missouri and Ohio, loved singing in the choir and participating in youth activities but did not know Jesus as her personal Savior. With the invitation and encouragement of friends she joined Women's Bible Study Fellowship in Raleigh in 1981, heard the gospel message through BSF and the Anne Lotz ministry and received Jesus as her Savior in October 1981. She went on to serve in BSF ministry for twenty years including teaching the Wednesday Morning Women's BSF class for nine years. She retired from BSF ministry in 2001 to provide personal care for her mother and mother-in-law as their health declined in their later years. Additionally, she served in the Colonial Baptist Church Women's Ministries as a member of the Women's Ministry's Board, led the Colonial Baptist Church Refresh Your Heart Women's Conference for four years and taught classes on marriage and family. In 2010 she stepped down from Women's Ministries to lead and serve as president of her family's business in NC and SC. She retired from that position in 2017 when she was diagnosed with ovarian cancer. She fought the disease with courage and steadfast faith throughout as she remained committed to the Lord's will for her life. She was truly an inspiration to those who knew her and the loving spiritual leader of her family, leading each member of her immediate and extended family to personal relationships with Jesus. She loved her family deeply and was very proud of her sons, daughters-in-law and granddaughters and their personal commitments to each other and to The Lord. She loved The Lord and never ceased giving Him thanksgiving and praise.
She is survived by her devoted husband Curt and sons Todd Michael McDuffee, wife Trisha Suzanne of Apex, NC and Ryan Cary McDuffee and wife Rebecca Mae of Charlotte, NC, granddaughters Brooke, Brielle and Keira McDuffee of Apex and granddaughter Reagan McDuffee of Charlotte; brother Chip Pattison and wife Janet of Sarasota, Florida. She is preceded in passing by her father and mother Hank and Edith Pattison and younger sister Jody Pattison Vick.
A Celebration of Suzi's Life will be held privately for the family at Mitchell Funeral Home due to present social distancing practices. All are welcome to join the family by attending virtually as the service will be live streamed through the Facebook Page of Mitchell Funeral Home at Raleigh Memorial Park on Sunday, September 20th at 3 pm. (Suggested log in time of 2:55 pm).
Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to Colonial Baptist Church, 6051 Tryon Road, Cary, NC 27518, in memory of Suzi McDuffee, Care Ministry.
Condolences to the family at www.MitchellatRMP.com