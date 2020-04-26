|
|
Susan Fleming Patterson
October 13, 1927 - April 21, 2020
Farmville
Susan Fleming Patterson died peacefully at home 21 April 2020.
Born in 1927 to Loyd and Clara Fleming of Pikeville, she joined friends on summer mission trips, earned her BS (Biology) from Meredith College and graduated from Watts Hospital School of Medical Technology. Working as a Lab Technician at Watts and UNC Hospitals, she met medical student Tom Patterson. After marriage and travel to Vancouver for his internship year, Tom and Susan returned to North Carolina to complete his residency training and begin his medical practice in Eastern NC, finally settling their growing family in Farmville. Steadfast in faith, Susan will be remembered for her gentle ways and love for her family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her devoted husband of 4 decades, Dr. Thomas Patterson, sisters Leah and Sarah and brother James. She is survived by sister Ollie; brother Bobby; children David, Ken (Cheryl), Suzanne (Brad) and Bobby (Angie); 6 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
Constrained by pandemic distancing, immediate family are sharing a graveside service this week with plans for later memorial celebration when appropriate. For memorial contributions please consider Farmville Presbyterian Church or Farmville Public Library
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 26, 2020