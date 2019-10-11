|
In Loving Memory of Susan Nylund Senna
May 25, 1962 - September 30, 2019
Raleigh
Susan Gay Nylund Senna, 57, of Raleigh, North Carolina, passed away on September 30th, 2019 in the comfort of her own home, surrounded by those who loved her dearly.
Sue is survived by her loving husband, Robert Senna, of 31 years; her children, Alisa Marie and Nicole Taylor; her siblings, oldest sister Debbie Green and older brother Robert Nylund. She is preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Gaytona Nylund and her nephew, Robert Axel Nylund.
Sue was born in Maywood, NJ, but grew up in Wyckoff, NJ. Sue graduated from Ramapo High School in 1980, was a finalist for "The Face of the 80's" modeling competition by Ford Model Agency and continued modeling with Ford for several years. Sue is most remembered by her exuberant and "sparkly" personality. Her sweet, caring, kind and gentle soul was so infectious you immediately felt the love expressed the moment you met her. Sue was a devoted wife and mother who always put her loved ones before herself. She found tranquility in gardening, cleaning and her daily hikes at Blue Jay Park with her German Shepherd by her side.
Published in The News & Observer on Oct. 11, 2019