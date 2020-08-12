Susan Treece Gant
1958 - 2020
Burlington
Susan Treece Gant, daughter of W.T. and Maxine Treece, grew up in Albemarle and New London, North Carolina. She graduated from Albemarle Senior High School in 1976, attended the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill on an Alcoa scholarship and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration in 1980. While at Carolina, she met the love of her life, Roger, in 1978 and they were married in 1982. They lived in Raleigh, NC until 1990 when they moved back to Roger's hometown of Burlington. There she had many wonderful years working with Leigh Jones at The Very Thing. Susan was most proud of her work with Friends of the Alamance County Public Libraries where she was a past president. She was also in the Junior League of Raleigh, member and past president of the Alamance County Service League, founding member of the Books and Banter book club, member of the December book club, and the Wayside Garden Club. She cherished all the friends and memories she made while volunteering and in her clubs.
She loved crafting clothes and costumes for the Alamance Children's Theater and the drama department of Burlington Day School. She especially loved watching her children perform in the plays! She began costuming at the Raleigh Little Theater in the 1980s.
She was a beach girl, and loved her house in Pine Knoll Shores, enjoyed boating to Cape Lookout, sunset cruises, and taking the dog and meeting friends on 'Dog Island'(any sandbar where we could let the dog run).
She is survived by her husband, Roger, III, beloved children, Jordan Gant and her husband Greg Connuck of Asheville, Roger Gant, IV of Nashville, TN, and her precious Dixie. She is also survived by her mother, Maxine Treece, sister, Donna Sides, mother-in-law, Rose Ann Gant, sisters-in-law, Anne Gant and Alice Coder. Also by nieces, nephews, their children and extended Treece, Harley and Gant families.
She was preceded in death by her father W.T. Treece and her father-in-law, Roger Gant, Jr.
A graveside service will be conducted at Pine Hill Cemetery on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. The family will receive friends at the home immediately following the graveside service. The family respectfully requests that those attending please wear masks.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Friends of the Library, 342 South Spring Street, Burlington, NC 27215, www.alamancefol.org
and the Neuroendocrine Tumor Research Foundation, 31 St. James Avenue, Boston, Mass. 02116, www.netrf.org
.
Condolences may be offered at www.richandthompson.com