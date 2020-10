Susan Yin BrowneApril 22, 1948 - October 1, 2020CarySusan Yin Browne, 72 of Cary, passed away on October 1, 2020.Susan was born on April 22, 1948 in Shanghai, China to the late Shu-Tian and Rong Xin Yin (Lee).In addition to her parents she is also preceded in death by her younger brother, Yan Jie Yin.She is survived by her husband, Stephen Browne; daughters, Alaina Browne and husband Anil Dash, and Jennifer Browne; sisters, Melissa Cheng (Yin), Angela Cesal (Yin), Phoebe Lai (Yin) and brother, Samuel Yin; grandson, Malcolm Browne Dash; and numerous nieces and nephews.Due to social distancing, a private family visitation and service will be held at Brown-Wynne Funeral Home in Cary, NC on Sunday, October 11 at 11am. The service will be live streamed through the Brown-Wynne Facebook Page for friends wishing to attend virtually. Condolences can be shared at brownwynnecary.com Memorial contributions may be made to the SPCA of Wake County.