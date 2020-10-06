1/
Susan Yin Browne
1948 - 2020
Susan Yin Browne

April 22, 1948 - October 1, 2020

Cary

Susan Yin Browne, 72 of Cary, passed away on October 1, 2020.

Susan was born on April 22, 1948 in Shanghai, China to the late Shu-Tian and Rong Xin Yin (Lee).

In addition to her parents she is also preceded in death by her younger brother, Yan Jie Yin.

She is survived by her husband, Stephen Browne; daughters, Alaina Browne and husband Anil Dash, and Jennifer Browne; sisters, Melissa Cheng (Yin), Angela Cesal (Yin), Phoebe Lai (Yin) and brother, Samuel Yin; grandson, Malcolm Browne Dash; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Due to social distancing, a private family visitation and service will be held at Brown-Wynne Funeral Home in Cary, NC on Sunday, October 11 at 11am. The service will be live streamed through the Brown-Wynne Facebook Page for friends wishing to attend virtually. Condolences can be shared at brownwynnecary.com

Memorial contributions may be made to the SPCA of Wake County.

Published in The News and Observer on Oct. 6, 2020.
