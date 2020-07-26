1/1
Susie Clowers
1932 - 2020
Susie L. Clowers

October 26, 1932- July 14, 2020

Raleigh

Susie Louise Clowers, 87, of Raleigh passed away peacefully at home on July 14, 2020. She was born in Rustburg, Virginia on October 26, 1932 to the late Robert Massie and Lillian Ann Elliott. She was one of fourteen siblings, seven brothers and six sisters. Susie and her husband Milton, along with their three children moved to Raleigh in the 1960's. She was a sales associate of the original Hudson Belk downtown Raleigh, and Boylan Pearce in Cameron Village. She retired from First Citizens Bank after many years of employment. Best known as Susie to her friends, she enjoyed life to the fullest. She was a fun loving person and always put a smile on your face. She loved her family dearly. She was predeceased by her husband, Milton, and survived by her three children – Milton (Butch) W. Clowers, Jr., Deborah L. Jordan, and Robert (Bobby) A. Clowers; grandchildren – Christy Jordan, Crystal Murphy, David Clowers, Robbie Jordan, Wendy Haga, Daniel Clowers, and Dalton Clowers; great grandchildren – Jackson Haga, Lily Jordan, Tyson Haga, and Krislyn Haga. There will be a celebration of life and memorial service to be held at a later date in Arlington National Cemetery where she will be placed with her late husband. Arrangements by the Cremation Society of the Carolinas. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Transitions LifeCare, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607. The family would like to extend their most heartfelt thanks for their dedication and care of their mother. "Her last breath on earth was her first in Heaven"

Condolences may be shared at CremationsocietyNC.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Society of the Carolinas
2205 E Millbrook Rd
Raleigh, NC 27604
(919) 571-3300
