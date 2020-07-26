Susie L. Clowers
October 26, 1932- July 14, 2020
Raleigh
Susie Louise Clowers, 87, of Raleigh passed away peacefully at home on July 14, 2020. She was born in Rustburg, Virginia on October 26, 1932 to the late Robert Massie and Lillian Ann Elliott. She was one of fourteen siblings, seven brothers and six sisters. Susie and her husband Milton, along with their three children moved to Raleigh in the 1960's. She was a sales associate of the original Hudson Belk downtown Raleigh, and Boylan Pearce in Cameron Village. She retired from First Citizens Bank after many years of employment. Best known as Susie to her friends, she enjoyed life to the fullest. She was a fun loving person and always put a smile on your face. She loved her family dearly. She was predeceased by her husband, Milton, and survived by her three children – Milton (Butch) W. Clowers, Jr., Deborah L. Jordan, and Robert (Bobby) A. Clowers; grandchildren – Christy Jordan, Crystal Murphy, David Clowers, Robbie Jordan, Wendy Haga, Daniel Clowers, and Dalton Clowers; great grandchildren – Jackson Haga, Lily Jordan, Tyson Haga, and Krislyn Haga. There will be a celebration of life and memorial service to be held at a later date in Arlington National Cemetery where she will be placed with her late husband. Arrangements by the Cremation Society of the Carolinas. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Transitions LifeCare, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607. The family would like to extend their most heartfelt thanks for their dedication and care of their mother. "Her last breath on earth was her first in Heaven"
