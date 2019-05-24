Home

Wrightsville United Methodist
4 Live Oak Dr
Wrightsville Beach, NC 28480
Memorial service
Friday, May 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Wrightsville United Methodist
4 Live Oak Dr.
Wrightsville Beach, NC
Susie Kempf Obituary
Susan (Susie) Kempf

February 3, 1952 - May 19, 2019

Wilmington

Susan (Susie) Hardison Kempf, of Wilmington, North Carolina, born on February 3, 1952 in Raleigh, North Carolina, to the late Floyd and Ruby Hardison passed away at age 67 on May 19, 2019 in Wilmington, North Carolina. She loved church, shagging, attending concerts, gardening, going to the beach, and spending time with the grandkids. She enjoyed working at Fountain Financial. Susie was preceded in death by her sister, Doris Pagliaro. She is survived by her son, Chris and wife, Susan Kempf and her son Paxton Kempf and Amy Kempf; brother, Floyd Lee Hardison, Jr.; sisters, Jeanette Lynn, Betty Lou Stone, and Donna Manning; and grandchildren, Zoe and Grayson Kempf, Tanner, Parker, Chandler, Walker, and River Norris. She also leaves behind her adored dog, Superman. Those who wish may donate in Susie's name to Alzheimer's Foundation of America - https://alzfdn.org/support-us/donate/ and rescue shelter, AdoptAnAngel.net. Friends and family can pay their respects at the memorial service, officiated by Christina Turner, on Friday, May 24 at 11:00 a.m. at Wrightsville United Methodist, 4 Live Oak Dr, Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina, 28480.
Published in The News & Observer on May 24, 2019
