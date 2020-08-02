Susie Kostyun Rosen
Raleigh
Susie "Sue" Kostyun Rosen passed away peacefully on July 28, 2020 at the SECU Hospice House of Johnston County, Smithfield, NC. She was a resident of Raleigh, NC in Wake County. She was born on January 5, 1925 to Frank and Mary Kostyun in Endicott, NY. Sue attended Union-Endicott High School then worked at IBM and Link Aviation. She married her high school sweet heart Arthur H. Rosen in 1947, moved to Rochester, Minnesota and then to Raleigh, NC with IBM. She loved bridge, sewing, bowling, golfing, crafting, and traveling with Art.
She was preceeded in death by her daughter Sandee and Art, her husband of 63 years.
She is survived by her daughter Kathy Rosen Foernzler of Cary, her son-in-law Ernest C. Foernzler, granddaughter Kris Schadle and her husband Doug, daughter-in-law Lori, greatgrandchildren Joe, John, Alex, Katy, Brother Peter Kostyun of DeBary, Florida, Sister Angnes Serko of Endwell, NY, and many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held when it is safe to gather.
Thank you to Spring Arbor of Cary for caring for her during her last two years of life.
In lieu of flowers Donations can be made to Transitions Life Care, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607.
Condolences may be shared at CremationSocietyNC.com