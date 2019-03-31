Services Celebration of Life 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Whitaker & Atlantic 1053 E. Whitaker Mill Rd. Raleigh , NC View Map Send Flowers Resources More Obituaries for Suzanne Avery Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Suzanne Gail Avery

"I carry your heart (I carry it in my heart)" --E.E. Cummings



Suzanne Gail Avery of Durham, NC passed away peacefully on March 20, 2019. The cruelty of cancer brought a swift end to the loving life of an enormous heart, a heart that always put the needs of the world before her own. Sue was surrounded in her final days around the clock by friends and family who wanted one last opportunity to return the favor.



Sue was born on January 8, 1946 to Elroy and Lois Avery in Buffalo, New York. After a happy childhood in Williamsville, she knew as a young adult that her life was to be dedicated to the needs of others. So she began that path at the Buffalo General School of Nursing and the State University of New York at Buffalo where she received her Bachelor's Degree in Nursing. Capitalizing on being named the top nurse in her class, Sue began her incredible career at Sloan Kettering Memorial Hospital in New York City, where she was a savvy young ICU nurse. Ultimately she rose to head staff nurse, a position she held for almost four years before leaving New York to relocate in Durham, NC.



In 1977 she began her distinguished career at Duke Hospital. During her almost 40- year career there, she continued her life's goal of serving others, ultimately transitioning her nursing role to that of clinical research and education, along the way obtaining her Master's in Nursing from Duke University.



A career in service to others would be enough for many, but not for Sue. Sue was a caregiver and she didn't know how to be anything else. In the early 80's, Sue was a pioneer in championing the rights of the LGBT community. She was actively involved in the NC Lesbian and Gay Health Project. At a time when the AIDS crisis marginalized the gay community, Sue embraced them with courage and conviction. She provided education, she provided clinical support and most of all she provided a loving heart to people that needed it most.



That loving heart never seemed larger or beat stronger than it did for her family. Sue is predeceased by her parents and her sister, Janice Roe. Sue is survived by her only daughter, Amity Avery Crowther, Amity's husband Michael Ferguson, their beautiful daughters Ellery (12) and Baker (10) Ferguson, her nephew William M. Warren II, and her persnickety cat, Emily. Throughout her life, Sue taught her daughter to love unequivocally, to live fiercely, and to never let the world tell you what to think or how to feel. Clearly her two greatest treasures in life were her granddaughters. There has never been a grandmother who doted more or prepared more for their visits and encounters. Sue was famous for gifts. Thoughtful and creative, she always outshined the rest of the room on Christmas morning. No one wrote camp letters to the girls better than Sue-Sue, and no one ever will.



Sue died on the first day of Spring. Forevermore, the birds will chirp and they will sing the song of our beloved mother, grandmother and friend. We carry your heart in ours.



There will be a memorial celebration of Sue's life on Saturday, May 4 from 4pm to 7pm at the Whitaker & Atlantic, located at 1053 E. Whitaker Mill Rd. in Raleigh, NC. Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 31, 2019