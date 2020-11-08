Suzanne Ross Jenkins



November 30, 1932 - November 4, 2020



Wilmington, NC



Suzanne Ross Jenkins, 87, of Wilmington, NC, passed away on the morning of November 4th, with her loving husband and sons by her side.



Suzanne was born in Huntington, WV to Conrad and Russie Ross. She met the love of her life, Dr. David Jenkins, at Marshall University and went on to marry him in 1953. She and David were blessed with a wonderful family of rambunctious boys. Ever the strong, resilient and resourceful woman, she kept them all in line as they made their homes over the years in Richmond, VA; Elizabethtown, Rockingham, Goldsboro, Charlotte, NC; Valrico, FL; and upon retirement in Wilmington, NC.



Suzanne was always at her husband's side in her faith and community. In addition to being a devoted wife and mother, she was a successful NC Realtor. Suzanne built an extensive network of friends through her passion for playing bridge and gardening. Suzanne served as the Treasurer for the Cape Fear Garden Club for many years and is a State Life Member. She was also an active member of St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church in Wilmington since 1995. Traveling around the world with her extended family also brought her great joy over the years. Her energy was boundless.



She leaves behind, to cherish her memory, her husband, Dr. David Jenkins; sons, David Jenkins Jr. (Wilmington, NC), Steve Jenkins (Raleigh, NC), Mark Jenkins and wife Marty (Raleigh, NC); brother Conrad Ross and wife Jan (Greenville, SC). Suzanne was predeceased by her son Jim Jenkins (Concord, NC).



The family will have a private family service and will announce a celebration of life service later due to COVID-19 restrictions. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial gift to the David and Suzanne Jenkins Scholarship Award Fund at Union Presbyterian Seminary (3401 Brook Road, Richmond, VA 23227), the Cape Fear Garden Club (POB 4751, Wilmington, NC 28406), or your place of worship in her honor. Cards may be sent to the family at POB 10465, Wilmington, NC 28404.



The family wishes to extend their deepest appreciation to the Lightkeeper Team at Davis Community, Porters Neck, NC, for the love, care and support they gave Suzanne, and her entire family, during her time with them.



