Suzanne Marie Russo



March 30, 1948 - February 24, 2019



Zebulon



Suzanne Marie Russo, 70, of Zebulon NC entered into eternal rest on February 24th surrounded by her family. Sue was the daughter of the late Helen and Milton Hyde, of St. Joseph PA. She graduated from Vestal High school and soon thereafter married the love of her life, Robert Russo. Bob and Sue celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary last year, renewing their vows with their family and friends in attendance. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother, and a devoted member of Zebulon United Methodist Church. After a 30 year career at IBM, Bob and Sue enjoyed an active retirement, and spent time on Lake Gaston, NC, in Sebastian, FL and "the camp" in Northern Florida before moving permanently to Zebulon, NC. She was passionate about her community work through the ZUMC food pantry. Sue loved spending time laughing with her family and friends. Always ready to lend a helping hand, there was no problem or project too big for Sue.



Memorial service 2 pm, Thursday, Zebulon United Methodist Church.



Sue is survived by her husband of 51 years, Bob, daughters Amy Bouren, Julie Russo, and Terry Matias, sons-in-laws Wayne Bouren, Patrick McKee, and Jim Matias, grandchildren Zachary Bouren, Jacob Bouren, Sierra Matias, Graham McKee, Carly Johnson, Ally Matias, Max McKee and Lily McKee, sisters Maureen McCormack, Marcia O'Reilly, Jan Lewis & husband, Ron Lewis and brother Kevin Hyde; sister-in-law JoAnn Fish and many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her parents Helen and Milton Hyde, mother-in-law and father-in-law, Kay and Joe Russo, brothers-in-laws Leo McCormack, Rick O'Reilly and Tom Fish.



In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Transitions Life Care or the Zebulon United Methodist Church Food Pantry.



Visitation 6-7:30 pm, Wednesday, Strickland Funeral Home, 211 W. Third St., Wendell. www.stricklandfuneral.com Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 27, 2019