Suzanne Dew Nelson



December 12, 1953 - June 17, 2019



Apex



Suzanne Dew Nelson, 65, of Apex, NC, died Monday, June 17, 2019 at her home in Apex, NC with her loving husband Mark by her side.



Suzanne was born December 12, 1953 in Atlanta, Georgia and adopted by the late Maxine Collins Dew and Raymond Walker Dew.



Suzanne was born to help people in anyway that she could. She always put other people's needs before her own. She enjoyed being with friends and gardening in her yard.



Suzanne was a dedicated member of the Apex Baptist Church in Apex, NC. She was a faithful prayer warrior for ladies incarcerated at NCCIW and helped with New Hope, a bible study for ladies who had just arrived to the prison. She was also devoted to helping and praying for those diagnosed with Hepatitis C.



Suzanne is preceded in death by her brother, Robert Dew.



Suzanne is survived by her husband, Mark Nelson, her children, Leslie Rigsbee Knight and Edward Rigsbee, her stepchildren, Matthew Nelson, Christy Nelson and Tom Nelson, her grandchildren, Eric Nelson, Brandon Knight, Haley Knight, and her sister, Carolyn Gruensfelder and her husband Chris.



A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 22 at 12:00pm at Apex Baptist Church, 110 S. Salem St., Apex, NC 27502. Published in The News & Observer on June 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary