Sybil Morrison Fletcher



February 22, 1939 – June 28, 2019



Raleigh



Sybil Morrison Fletcher died on June 28, 2019 from Alzheimer's disease. Her parents were Rev. L. B and Gracie Webb Morrison. Sybil is survived by her husband Oscar, son John, son Gregg, daughter-in-law Coleen, and grandson Heath. Her surviving family includes also her sister, Ophelia and brother-in-law Tim Brown, sister-in-law Virginia and husband Ed McCraw, five nieces and two nephews.



Sybil was a wonderful wife and mother who had also an impactful career as a nurse educator in Athens, GA. She received her RN degree in 1960 from the Greenville General Hospital School of Nursing. She was an instructor in the School for Practical Nurses at Athens General Hospital where she co-authored with Claire Keene the textbook, Drugs & Solutions. When she lived in Madison, WI, Sybil worked as a nurse in the Wisconsin Diagnostic Center. After returning to live in Athens, GA, Sybil became the Director of Community and In-Service Education at St Mary's Hospital. During her 15 years of service she was one of the first to receive the BSN degree in a joint program between the Medical College of Georgia and the University of Georgia.



Sybil was a wise counselor for her husband, gracious hostess to many, a great blessing to others, and a lover of cats.



Words are not adequate to express the appreciation of Sybil's family to the staff at the Rosewood of the Cypress of Raleigh for the loving care they provided Sybil over the past 7 ½ years.



Memorials may be made to the NC Veterinary Medical Foundation for the Food Animal Scholars program, College of Veterinary Medicine, NC State University, 1060 William Moore Dr., Raleigh, NC 27607.



A Celebration of Life service will be held at St. Marks United Methodist Church, 4801 Six Forks Rd., Raleigh, NC 27609 on July 26, 2019 at 1:30PM with visitation with the family following.



Condolences may be shared at CremationSocietyNC.com Published in The News & Observer on July 7, 2019