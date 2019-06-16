|
John 'Syd' Wilkinson
Raleigh
John Sydney Wilkinson passed away peacefully on June 11, 2019 while a resident of Independence Village. He was born on May 31, 1938 to John (Jack) and Marie Wilkinson of Florida.
He is preceded in death by his parents and wife, Angie Wilkinson. Surviving is Syd's sister and her husband, Jacqueline and Bill Ring of Venice, Florida.
Syd served in the Air Force for four years. Upon his return to Florida he held various jobs. He continued to work as a "Jack of all trades" after moving to North Carolina. He lived in the Raleigh area for over 25 years, retiring in 2007.
Because of his love of animals, memorials can be made to the SPCA of Wake County, 200 Petfinder Lane, Raleigh, NC 27603.
Arrangements by Brown-Wynne, 300 Saint Mary's Street, Raleigh
Published in The News & Observer on June 16, 2019