Sylvester "Sonny" Robbins
1936 - 2020
Sylvester Maurice "Sonny" Robbins

Youngsville

Sylvester Maurice "Sonny" Robbins 84 of Youngsville, passed away Saturday, September 26, 2020 at his residence. He was born July 31, 1936 to the late Sammy Sylvester Robbins and Helen Mozelle Artelia Hill Robbins. Sonny was a member of Flat Rock Baptist Church and enjoyed drag racing, working on cars, and loved hot rods. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother Bobby Robbins. Survivors include his wife of 59 years Evelyn Carol May Robbins of the residence, one daughter Kandi Sykes and husband Bryan of Greensboro, one son, Tracy Robbins and wife Jennifer of Youngsville, two sisters, Peggy Lumpkin and Shirley Malanix both of Louisburg, six grandchildren, Samantha, Benjamin, Jacob, and Abigail Sykes of Greensboro, and Baylee and Logan Robbins of Youngsville. A graveside service will be conducted at 2PM Thursday October 1, 2020 at Cedar Rock First Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Gary McNair officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00PM-2:00PM Thursday at the cemetery.

Bright Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Wake Forest is serving the Robbins family


Published in The News and Observer on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Cedar Rock First Baptist Church Cemetery
OCT
1
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Cedar Rock First Baptist Church Cemetery
