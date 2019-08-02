Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bright Funeral Home & Cremation Center
405 South Main Street
Wake Forest, NC 27587
(919) 556-5811
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Bright Funeral Home & Cremation Center
405 South Main Street
Wake Forest, NC 27587
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sylvia Garner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sylvia Alice Powell Garner


1950 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sylvia Alice Powell Garner Obituary
Sylvia Alice Powell Garner

Raleigh

Sylvia Alice Powell Garner, 69, of Raleigh passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at REX Hospital in Raleigh. She was born June 28, 1950 a daughter of the late Johnnie Marvin Powell and Darlene Long Powell.

Sylvia is survived by her husband Bruce Garner of Raleigh, daughter Sherri Henderson and her husband Darrel of Wake Forest, grandchildren Cailas, Cayden, Casey, great-grandchild, Keylo Jackson, and her sister Sharon Collins and husband Fred, of Durham. She will also be missed by numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends 3-5 p.m. Sunday, August 4, 2019 at Bright Funeral Home 405 S. Main St. Wake Forest, NC 27587.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.

www.brightfunerals.com
Published in The News & Observer on Aug. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sylvia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bright Funeral Home & Cremation Center
Download Now