Sylvia Alice Powell Garner
Raleigh
Sylvia Alice Powell Garner, 69, of Raleigh passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at REX Hospital in Raleigh. She was born June 28, 1950 a daughter of the late Johnnie Marvin Powell and Darlene Long Powell.
Sylvia is survived by her husband Bruce Garner of Raleigh, daughter Sherri Henderson and her husband Darrel of Wake Forest, grandchildren Cailas, Cayden, Casey, great-grandchild, Keylo Jackson, and her sister Sharon Collins and husband Fred, of Durham. She will also be missed by numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends 3-5 p.m. Sunday, August 4, 2019 at Bright Funeral Home 405 S. Main St. Wake Forest, NC 27587.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in The News & Observer on Aug. 2, 2019