Sylvia B. Austin



October 22, 1946 - June 28, 2020



Angier



Sylvia Burroughs Austin, 73, passed away on Sunday at her home. A native of Fuquay-Varina, she was the daughter of the late Dallas S. Burroughs and Margaret Wiggins Burroughs. A funeral service will be held on Friday, July 10th at 11:00 AM in the chapel of Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, Angier. The burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, Fuquay-Varina. The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 9th from 6:00-8:00 PM at Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, Angier. Sylvia is survived by her husband of 50 years, Nelson Austin; sons, Wallace Austin and wife, Sherry of Raleigh, Dallas Austin and wife, Kimberly of Lillington; twin granddaughters, Elisabeth and Mackensie Austin both of Raleigh; brothers, Kenneth Burroughs of Chocowinity, Mickey Burroughs of New York; mother-in-law, Edith V. Austin of Willow Spring.



