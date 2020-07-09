1/1
Sylvia B. Austin
1946 - 2020
Sylvia B. Austin

October 22, 1946 - June 28, 2020

Angier

Sylvia Burroughs Austin, 73, passed away on Sunday at her home. A native of Fuquay-Varina, she was the daughter of the late Dallas S. Burroughs and Margaret Wiggins Burroughs. A funeral service will be held on Friday, July 10th at 11:00 AM in the chapel of Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, Angier. The burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, Fuquay-Varina. The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 9th from 6:00-8:00 PM at Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, Angier. Sylvia is survived by her husband of 50 years, Nelson Austin; sons, Wallace Austin and wife, Sherry of Raleigh, Dallas Austin and wife, Kimberly of Lillington; twin granddaughters, Elisabeth and Mackensie Austin both of Raleigh; brothers, Kenneth Burroughs of Chocowinity, Mickey Burroughs of New York; mother-in-law, Edith V. Austin of Willow Spring.

Published in The News and Observer on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Bryan-Lee Funeral Home
JUL
10
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Bryan-Lee Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Bryan-Lee Funeral Home
300 E McIver St
Angier, NC 27501
(919) 639-8225
