Sylvia Brantley Williams



February 8, 1934 - June 10, 2019



Raleigh



Sylvia Williams, 85, died peacefully on June 10, 2019. She was born on February 8th, 1934 in Franklin County, North Carolina as one of eight children to Hester Hilliard Brantley and Nora Alice Brantley.



She was predeceased by her parents, two sisters, and husband of 62 years, Fred Williams.



Sylvia is survived by her daughter Wendy, and husband, Jeff Nyce, grandsons Jay and wife, Kayla, and Jonathan and wife, Rachel. She is also survived by her three sisters and two brothers.



Sylvia was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She enjoyed telling the story of how her and her late husband, Fred eloped just because they could. She loved the Lord, her family, flowers, playing golf, music, and flashy clothes. When she wasn't spending time in her garden or playing a round of golf with her husband, Fred, she was immersed in music. She loved to sing and play the piano. In her later years, she enjoyed singing at Lorraine's Coffee House in Garner, NC alongside a dear friend, Phil Franklin. She also was a member of Calvary Baptist Church of Raleigh where she previously sang in the choir.



A funeral service will be held at the Raleigh Memorial Park Mausoleum at 7501 Glenwood Ave., Raleigh on Friday June 14th at 2 o'clock P.M. In lieu of flowers, Sylvia asked for donations to be made to Hillsdale College.



Condolences to the family at www.MitchellatRMP.com Published in The News & Observer on June 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary