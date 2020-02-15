|
Sylvia C. Cawthorne
Henderson
Sylvia Crawley Cawthorne, 84, of Henderson, NC died Thursday, February 13, 2020 at her home.
Born in Vance County, she was the daughter of the late James Augustus Crawley and Emma Wortham Crawley. She was the widow of her loving and wonderful husband of 60 years, William Glenn Cawthorne.
Sylvia was employed by USDA/ASCS (Farm Service Agency) for 37 years. After retirement, she opened Sylvia's Alterations and enjoyed helping people with their clothes for many years. She had a wide circle of friends and enjoyed life to the fullest.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., at Sossamon Funeral Home Chapel, conducted by the Rev. Lee Miller.
Surviving are two daughters, Glenda C. Moore and husband James L. Moore of Charleston, SC, Phyllis C. Miller and husband, William C. Miller of Raleigh, NC and one son, William Glenn Cawthorne, Jr. and wife, Letha Capps Cawthorne of Henderson; four grandchildren, Apryl M. Gilmer and husband, Danny, of Summerville, SC, W Christopher Miller and wife, Leigh of Raleigh, NC and Sarah A. Brown and husband, Stephen of Greenville, S.C. and Landa Sue of Henderson; five great-grandchildren; one wonderful sister, Gwen C. Knott and husband Hal W. Knott of Greensboro, NC and one special lifetime friend, Ethel H. Dickerson. Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a sister, Joan C. McInnis.
The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation and thanks to the caregivers that have helped them out over the last couple of months Hazel Hayes, Libby Reid, April Loyd and Rose Edwards as well as a special thank you to her Handy Man, Earl Baskerville.
THE FAMILY REQUESTS NO FLOWERS OR FOOD.
Memorials may be made to Rehoboth United Methodist Church,2951 Old Watkins Road, Henderson, NC 27537 or to a .
Arrangements are by Sossamon Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.sossamonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 15, 2020