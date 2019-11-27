|
|
Sylvia Williams Herweyer
March 21, 1936 - November 24, 2019
Durham
Sylvia Williams Herweyer, 83, of Bahama, died on Sunday, November 24, 2019. She was born in Lynchburg, Virginia, daughter of the late Willis and Verlie Williams. She graduated from Brookville High School in Lynchburg and Medical College of Virginia in Richmond with a bachelor of science degree in nursing.
As a nurse, she served in various capacities; home health nurse, nursing instructor, and assistant director of nursing at Hillcrest Convalescence Center. She retired from the State of North Carolina, advocating for patients as a surveyor of nursing homes.
In retirement, she enjoyed teaching Sunday school at Temple Baptist Church, volunteering at the Ronald McDonald hospitality room at Duke Children's Hospital, and spending time with her four grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Reverend Carl Herweyer, sister Vera Claytor of Bedford Virginia, son Willis (Stephanie) Herweyer of Hillsborough, daughter Miriam (Mike) Ellis of Bahama, as well as grandchildren Lucas and Magnus Herweyer and Macey and Maddox Ellis. She was preceded in death by a brother John Williams of Appomattox, Virginia.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 11:00 at Temple Baptist Church 2121 Umstead Road, Durham, NC 27712. The family will receive visitors 1 hour prior to the service.
Please leave condolences at www.hallwynne.com.
Published in The News & Observer on Nov. 27, 2019