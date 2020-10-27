1/1
Sylvia Rouse
1937 - 2020
Sylvia Rouse

August 31, 1937 - October 23, 2020

Chapel Hill

Sylvia Rouse died at her home on October 23, 2020 in Chapel Hill, NC surrounded by her family.

Sylvia was born on August 31, 1937 in Jamesport, NY to her parents Joseph and Helen Konchalski. She married Edward Rouse in 1956. She was employed by the Town of Southold for 25 years and retired in 1995.

After retiring, the Rouse's moved to Chapel Hill where they enjoyed 25 years of active retirement. Sylvia was a long time member of the Chapel Hill Tennis Club and won many awards for her baking skills. Sylvia was a loving and caring wife and mother.

Sylvia is survived by her husband, Edward, her daughter and son-in-law, Karen and Kieran O'Dwyer of Pittsboro, NC, her sister Jeanette Cain of Flanders NY, and 3 nieces and a nephew. She is preceded in death by her daughter, Cathy Miller and her sister JoAnn Grathwohl of Cutchogue NY.

Sylvia will be buried in a private ceremony on October 30, 2020. A funeral mass will take place at 10:00 a.m. Friday, October 30, at St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Chapel Hill. All are welcome to celebrate Sylvia's life. In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Chapel Hill. Walker's Funeral Home of Chapel Hill has been entrusted with the caring for the Rouse family. www.walkersfuneralservice.com

Published in The News and Observer on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Thomas More Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Walker's Funeral Home
120 W Franklin St
Chapel Hill, NC 27516
(919) 942-3861
