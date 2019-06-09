Sylvia Wagner Rowland



October 2, 1942 – June 4, 2019



Raleigh, NC



Sylvia Wagner Rowland of Raleigh, North Carolina passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 surrounded by family.



Sylvia was born in Fuquay, NC on October 2, 1942 to Nolan and Clara Wagner. She graduated from Fuquay Springs High School in 1960.



Sylvia was married to Bill I Rowland on May 7, 1966; they were married for 37 years. During their time together, they had many business ventures, including Rowland Landfill, Inc. After Bill's death, she rose to the challenge of owning and operating multiple businesses. She was a well-respected and successful business woman.



Sylvia was a Life Member of Raleigh's AMVETS Ladies Auxiliary Post 635 for over 30 years. She was a very active volunteer in AMVETS Auxiliary on a local, state and national level. She served in several committees and leadership roles, with her greatest accomplishment being elected AMVETS Auxiliary National President in 2014. She developed numerous close friendships all over the United States during her service with this organization.



Sylvia enjoyed reading, gardening, going to the beach and spending time with her children and especially her beloved grandsons.



Sylvia is survived by her daughters, Cynthia and husband Greg McCoy of Beaufort, NC and Rebecca and husband Mark Steffens of Raleigh, NC; grandsons, Frank and Gregory McCoy, Cohen and Ross Steffens; sister, Marlean and husband Scott Smith of Gastonia, NC; nephews David Smith and wife Sumer of Cherryville, NC and Chris Smith and wife Kelley of Lake Wylie, SC; and numerous family and friends.



Her Memorial Service will be at Trinity Baptist Church in Raleigh, NC on June 10, 2019 at 2:00 PM. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.



Flowers are welcome or donations in her memory to AMVETS Auxiliary Post 635, c/o Linda Bonin, 977 Pikeville-Princeton Rd, Pikeville, NC 27863, memo: Sylvia's Memorial. Published in The News & Observer on June 9, 2019