Lea Funeral Home
2500 Poole Road
Raleigh, NC 27610
(919) 231-1000
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mt. Calvary-Baptist Church
5120 Whitfield Chapel Rd
Lanham, MD
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Calvary-Baptist Church
5120 Whitfield Chapel Rd
Lanham, MD
View Map
Sylvia Teresa Holden Solomon


1957 - 2019
Sylvia Teresa Holden Solomon Obituary
Sylvia Teresa Holden Solomon

August 8, 1957 - July 2, 2019

Raleigh

Sylvia Teresa Holden Solomon was born on August 8, 1957 to the union of Willie Issac Holden and Lennie Rogers Holden in Wendell, North Carolina. She was the youngest of ten children and called to eternal rest on July 2, 2019 at the age of 61.

A service honoring Sylvia's life will be held Saturday, July 13th, 2019 at Mt. Calvary-Baptist Church 5120 Whitfield Chapel Rd, Lanham, MD 20706. The visitation will begin at 10am and the service will follow at 11am. The committal will take place at Fort Lincoln Cemetery, Brentwood, MD.
Published in The News & Observer on July 12, 2019
